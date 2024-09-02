First Digital USD (FDUSD) Price Tops $1.00

First Digital USD (FDUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 2nd. During the last week, First Digital USD has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. First Digital USD has a market cap of $2.80 billion and $3.56 billion worth of First Digital USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One First Digital USD token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

First Digital USD Token Profile

First Digital USD was first traded on May 29th, 2023. First Digital USD’s total supply is 2,799,054,881 tokens. First Digital USD’s official Twitter account is @fdlabshq. The official website for First Digital USD is firstdigitallabs.com.

Buying and Selling First Digital USD

According to CryptoCompare, “First Digital USD (FDUSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. First Digital USD has a current supply of 2,799,054,880.66. The last known price of First Digital USD is 0.99952831 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 349 active market(s) with $3,126,824,549.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://firstdigitallabs.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as First Digital USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade First Digital USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase First Digital USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

