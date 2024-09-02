Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 2,484 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Financial Counselors Inc. reduced its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,484 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $14,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Creekmur Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 78.8% in the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

NYSE PRU opened at $121.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $43.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.34. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.95 and a 12-month high of $128.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.35.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by ($0.04). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.78 billion. Analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 88.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential acquired 652,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.57 per share, for a total transaction of $18,000,011.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,883,390 shares in the company, valued at $107,065,062.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 2,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total value of $322,027.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,648,705.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential purchased 652,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.57 per share, with a total value of $18,000,011.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,883,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,065,062.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRU has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Argus upgraded shares of Prudential Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.33.

About Prudential Financial

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

