FFT Wealth Management LLC Sells 448 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

FFT Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CG. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 506.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of CG opened at $40.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.13 and a 12 month high of $50.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.52. The firm has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.42, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.75.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.73 million. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 24.30% and a negative net margin of 11.67%. The business’s revenue was up 131.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -78.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Carlyle Group

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 78,180 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total value of $3,122,509.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,441,022 shares in the company, valued at $337,134,418.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 2,261,559 shares of company stock worth $82,700,460 over the last quarter. 27.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.07.

About The Carlyle Group

(Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

