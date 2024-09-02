FFT Wealth Management LLC Has $51.94 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

FFT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 4.6% of FFT Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. FFT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $51,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $566.75 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $411.02 and a fifty-two week high of $568.24. The company has a market cap of $489.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $551.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $531.85.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

