FFT Wealth Management LLC Has $221,000 Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

FFT Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 23.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 703 shares during the quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LYV. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 119.5% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 90.3% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 44.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 67.4% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on LYV. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Friday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.17.

NYSE LYV opened at $97.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a PE ratio of 93.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.34. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.48 and a 52 week high of $107.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.75.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 84.78%. Live Nation Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, CAO Brian Capo sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.61, for a total transaction of $483,050.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,911.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $141,165.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,626,742.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian Capo sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.61, for a total transaction of $483,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,327 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,911.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,201 shares of company stock valued at $788,464 over the last three months. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

