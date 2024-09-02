FFT Wealth Management LLC Has $13.83 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

FFT Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 859 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.2% of FFT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. FFT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $13,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vima LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 407.5% during the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of IJR opened at $116.50 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $120.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.63 and its 200-day moving average is $108.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

