Family Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

Family Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 75.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,891 shares during the period. JPMorgan Income ETF accounts for 1.3% of Family Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF were worth $1,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heritage Financial Services LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Income ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 2,254,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,507,000 after purchasing an additional 84,646 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $70,005,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 15.9% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 628,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,625,000 after purchasing an additional 86,089 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 601,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,330,000 after purchasing an additional 21,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 506,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,082,000 after purchasing an additional 131,830 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Income ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan Income ETF stock opened at $46.12 on Monday. JPMorgan Income ETF has a twelve month low of $43.72 and a twelve month high of $46.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.69 and its 200 day moving average is $45.41.

JPMorgan Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

