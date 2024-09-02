Family Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Family Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HES. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in Hess in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Hess in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hess in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Hess in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Hess in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HES. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Hess from $166.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Mizuho increased their target price on Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on Hess from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Hess in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Hess from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hess has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.77.

HES stock opened at $138.06 on Monday. Hess Co. has a twelve month low of $130.35 and a twelve month high of $167.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $42.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $143.47 and a 200 day moving average of $148.81.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

