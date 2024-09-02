Family Asset Management LLC Invests $40,000 in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4,650.0% during the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 443.3% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $38,000.

BND opened at $74.36 on Monday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $67.99 and a 52-week high of $74.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.35.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2239 per share. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

