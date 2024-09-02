Family Asset Management LLC Has $4.92 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Family Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,614 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF accounts for about 3.2% of Family Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Family Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF worth $4,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPGP opened at $104.40 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.65. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a one year low of $86.16 and a one year high of $107.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.97.

About Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

