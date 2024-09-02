Family Asset Management LLC Has $4.92 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Posted by on Sep 2nd, 2024

Family Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGPFree Report) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,614 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF accounts for about 3.2% of Family Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Family Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF worth $4,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPGP opened at $104.40 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.65. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a one year low of $86.16 and a one year high of $107.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.97.

About Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF

(Free Report)

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.