Eukles Asset Management Sells 284 Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Eukles Asset Management reduced its stake in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,570 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WGO. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 484.1% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,004,077 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,302,000 after acquiring an additional 832,187 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,809,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,660,866 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,044,000 after purchasing an additional 161,987 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 460,771 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,581,000 after purchasing an additional 160,431 shares during the period. Finally, Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 20.0% during the first quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. now owns 877,678 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,948,000 after purchasing an additional 146,000 shares during the period.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Winnebago Industries

In other Winnebago Industries news, SVP Stacy L. Bogart sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total value of $193,247.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,315 shares in the company, valued at $2,395,443.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WGO opened at $59.66 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.68 and a 1 year high of $75.42.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The construction company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.17). Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $786.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.26 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Winnebago Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. This is a positive change from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Winnebago Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.