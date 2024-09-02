Eukles Asset Management Sells 127 Shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Eukles Asset Management reduced its position in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Free Report) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 162.1% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 113.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

John Bean Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:JBT opened at $89.84 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.31 and its 200 day moving average is $95.60. John Bean Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.75 and a fifty-two week high of $112.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 4.79, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.54.

John Bean Technologies Announces Dividend

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.19). John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 36.66% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $402.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is 2.13%.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market.

