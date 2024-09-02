Eukles Asset Management Raises Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Eukles Asset Management boosted its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,830 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the quarter. FedEx makes up 1.3% of Eukles Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 29,246 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $7,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,667,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $476,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in FedEx by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,297 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $298.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $293.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $270.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.32. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $224.69 and a 1 year high of $313.84.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.34 by $0.07. FedEx had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $22.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 20.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.04%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on FedEx from $316.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on FedEx from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $327.00 price target (up from $303.00) on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $334.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $313.96.

In related news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.43, for a total value of $607,821.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,189,042.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.43, for a total transaction of $607,821.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,937 shares in the company, valued at $6,189,042.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 8,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.14, for a total transaction of $2,611,688.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,797,974.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,944 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,355 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

