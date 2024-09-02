Eukles Asset Management Increases Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Eukles Asset Management boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,063 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Laboratory Co. of America makes up approximately 1.6% of Eukles Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $3,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 313.2% during the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Laboratory Co. of America

In related news, EVP Lance Berberian sold 12,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total transaction of $2,770,506.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,647,501.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 2,000 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $454,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,273.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lance Berberian sold 12,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total transaction of $2,770,506.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,647,501.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,679 shares of company stock valued at $6,716,306 over the last 90 days. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE LH opened at $229.89 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a PE ratio of 46.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.05. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $191.97 and a 52 week high of $238.46.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 15.39%. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.95%.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

