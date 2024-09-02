Eukles Asset Management Buys 87 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Eukles Asset Management increased its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the quarter. ResMed accounts for 1.9% of Eukles Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in ResMed were worth $4,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RMD. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ResMed by 1.0% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 39,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,476,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV boosted its holdings in ResMed by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 131,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,229,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its position in ResMed by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,898 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ResMed by 3.0% in the second quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 501,391 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $95,976,000 after purchasing an additional 14,590 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of ResMed during the second quarter worth $481,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.81, for a total transaction of $209,810.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,104,459.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.81, for a total value of $209,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,104,459.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Michael J. Rider sold 882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total value of $203,742.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 10,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,428,272. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 95,931 shares of company stock valued at $20,326,437. Corporate insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $236.00 price objective on shares of ResMed in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on ResMed from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.70.

ResMed Price Performance

Shares of RMD opened at $245.02 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $210.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.52. The company has a market capitalization of $36.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.66. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.24 and a fifty-two week high of $246.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.59.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.05. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 21.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. ResMed’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current year.

ResMed Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This is a boost from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 32.57%.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

