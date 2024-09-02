Ethena USDe Tops 1-Day Volume of $65.63 Million (USDE)

Ethena USDe (USDE) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. One Ethena USDe token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ethena USDe has traded 0% lower against the dollar. Ethena USDe has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion and $65.63 million worth of Ethena USDe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethena USDe Profile

Ethena USDe’s total supply is 2,715,888,375 tokens. The official website for Ethena USDe is www.ethena.fi. Ethena USDe’s official Twitter account is @ethena_labs.

Ethena USDe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethena USDe (USDe) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ethena USDe has a current supply of 2,794,218,153.9226685. The last known price of Ethena USDe is 0.99866569 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 71 active market(s) with $60,759,205.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ethena.fi/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethena USDe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethena USDe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethena USDe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

