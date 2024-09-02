Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for September 2nd (AMPH, BARC, HSBA, KNOS, LLOY, LULU, MWE, NRG, NWG, PPH)

September 2nd, 2024

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, September 2nd:

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Barclays (LON:BARC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

HSBC (LON:HSBA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $350.00 to $325.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

M.T.I Wireless Edge (LON:MWE) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

NatWest Group (LON:NWG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,550 ($20.44) to GBX 1,500 ($19.78). They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Prudential (LON:PRU) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,330 ($17.54) to GBX 1,150 ($15.17). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Rightmove (LON:RMV) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

