Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for September 2nd (AMPH, BARC, HSBA, KNOS, LLOY, LULU, MWE, NRG, NWG, PPH)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, September 2nd:

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc alerts:

Barclays (LON:BARC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

HSBC (LON:HSBA)

had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $350.00 to $325.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

M.T.I Wireless Edge (LON:MWE) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

NatWest Group (LON:NWG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,550 ($20.44) to GBX 1,500 ($19.78). They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Prudential (LON:PRU) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,330 ($17.54) to GBX 1,150 ($15.17). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Rightmove (LON:RMV) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.