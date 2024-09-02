Equitable Trust Co. Sells 566 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Equitable Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 566 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $956,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Aflac during the second quarter worth about $938,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Aflac by 9.5% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 38,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,469,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in Aflac by 0.8% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 21,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Aflac by 32.6% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 26,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 6,474 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial LLC bought a new position in Aflac during the second quarter worth about $1,355,000. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aflac Trading Up 0.7 %

AFL opened at $110.36 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.12 and its 200-day moving average is $88.97. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $73.62 and a 1-year high of $110.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $61.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.95.

Aflac Announces Dividend

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.23. Aflac had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 2,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.94, for a total transaction of $197,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,796,552.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.69.

Aflac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Further Reading

