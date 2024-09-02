Equitable Trust Co. Reduces Stock Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Equitable Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,747 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in VeriSign by 291.1% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 176 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in VeriSign by 117.2% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 202 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 327 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRSN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of VeriSign in a report on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com lowered VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN opened at $183.90 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $178.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.47. The firm has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 0.90. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.04 and a 1 year high of $220.91.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.08. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 46.63% and a net margin of 55.40%. The business had revenue of $387.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 3,684 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $699,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,774 shares in the company, valued at $7,177,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

