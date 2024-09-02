Equitable Trust Co. Purchases Shares of 1,085 Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,085 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Murphy USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Murphy USA by 777.8% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 79 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Murphy USA by 141.4% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Murphy USA by 394.7% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in Murphy USA by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 128 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $538.00 to $537.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.50.

Murphy USA Trading Up 1.7 %

MUSA stock opened at $519.63 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $495.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $450.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 0.77. Murphy USA Inc. has a twelve month low of $309.18 and a twelve month high of $522.57.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty retailer reported $6.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 64.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc. will post 24.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is 7.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 16,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.54, for a total value of $8,621,117.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 396,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,955,423.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Murphy USA news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 16,755 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.54, for a total transaction of $8,621,117.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 396,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,955,423.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James W. Keyes sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.54, for a total transaction of $1,023,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,242,955.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,209 shares of company stock valued at $16,564,666 over the last three months. 9.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Murphy USA Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

Featured Articles

