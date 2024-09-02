Equitable Trust Co. Increases Stock Holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 53.8% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 20 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 14 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 7.0% during the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

White Mountains Insurance Group Stock Performance

NYSE WTM opened at $1,844.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $1,401.01 and a fifty-two week high of $1,899.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,751.80 and a 200-day moving average of $1,763.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.44.

White Mountains Insurance Group Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group ( NYSE:WTM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported ($2.74) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $455.60 million for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 21.40%.

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, Ark/WM Outrigger, Kudu, and Other Operations segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

