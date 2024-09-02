Equitable Trust Co. Has $432,000 Position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITE. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 588.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SITE. Barclays reduced their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $129.00 to $114.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.33.

In other news, Director Fred M. Diaz sold 878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.04, for a total value of $113,297.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,893.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SITE stock opened at $141.86 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.24 and its 200-day moving average is $150.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.12 and a beta of 1.52. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.60 and a twelve month high of $188.01.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

