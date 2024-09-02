Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.09.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on EQH. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Equitable from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Equitable from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Equitable from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Equitable from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Equitable
Insider Activity at Equitable
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Equitable by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,012,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,815,000 after purchasing an additional 446,752 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Equitable by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 18,804,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,766,000 after acquiring an additional 637,916 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Equitable during the 4th quarter worth $606,630,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Equitable by 1,161.7% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,849,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,692,000 after purchasing an additional 7,227,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,232,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,553,000 after purchasing an additional 18,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.
Equitable Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of Equitable stock opened at $42.52 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.87. Equitable has a 12-month low of $24.65 and a 12-month high of $44.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.43.
Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Equitable had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 87.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equitable will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Equitable Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Equitable’s payout ratio is 29.72%.
About Equitable
Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.
Read More
