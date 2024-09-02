Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.09.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EQH. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Equitable from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Equitable from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Equitable from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Equitable from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th.

In other news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 9,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total value of $429,564.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 111,552 shares in the company, valued at $4,806,775.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $1,266,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 678,555 shares in the company, valued at $28,635,021. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 9,969 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $429,564.21. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,806,775.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 49,938 shares of company stock worth $2,090,536. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Equitable by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,012,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,815,000 after purchasing an additional 446,752 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Equitable by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 18,804,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,766,000 after acquiring an additional 637,916 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Equitable during the 4th quarter worth $606,630,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Equitable by 1,161.7% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,849,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,692,000 after purchasing an additional 7,227,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,232,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,553,000 after purchasing an additional 18,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equitable stock opened at $42.52 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.87. Equitable has a 12-month low of $24.65 and a 12-month high of $44.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.43.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Equitable had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 87.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equitable will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Equitable’s payout ratio is 29.72%.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

