Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Bought by Chilton Capital Management LLC

Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,132 shares during the quarter. Equinix accounts for about 1.3% of Chilton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $28,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Equinix by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,364,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group grew its position in shares of Equinix by 2.3% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Equinix by 3.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in shares of Equinix by 2.0% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Equinix by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,354,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EQIX. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Equinix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $825.00 to $875.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $873.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Equinix from $915.00 to $935.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Equinix in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $870.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Equinix from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $876.71.

Equinix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX traded up $15.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $834.36. 520,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 552,090. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $677.80 and a 52 week high of $914.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $792.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $794.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $79.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.69, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.68.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by ($4.72). Equinix had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.04 earnings per share. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 31.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $4.26 dividend. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 170.91%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

