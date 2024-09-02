Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI) Short Interest Update

Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a growth of 17.8% from the July 31st total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Energy Focus in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Energy Focus Price Performance

Energy Focus Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:EFOI traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $1.48. 3,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,373. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.38 and its 200-day moving average is $1.57. Energy Focus has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $2.90.

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

