Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT) Short Interest Down 7.1% in August

Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, a decline of 7.1% from the July 31st total of 1,540,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 131,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.9 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EFXT. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enerflex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enerflex by 17,674.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enerflex in the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Enerflex by 117.0% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 24,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 13,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Enerflex by 24.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 6,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Enerflex alerts:

Enerflex Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EFXT opened at $5.85 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.55. Enerflex has a fifty-two week low of $3.94 and a fifty-two week high of $6.45. The company has a market capitalization of $725.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Enerflex Announces Dividend

Enerflex ( NYSE:EFXT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Enerflex had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $614.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.20 million. Analysts expect that Enerflex will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EFXT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial cut shares of Enerflex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Enerflex from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Acumen Capital upgraded Enerflex to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on EFXT

Enerflex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.