ENAV S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:EENNF) Short Interest Update

ENAV S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:EENNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 513,400 shares, a growth of 15.4% from the July 31st total of 444,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

ENAV Stock Performance

Shares of EENNF remained flat at $4.55 during midday trading on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.55. ENAV has a 1 year low of $4.55 and a 1 year high of $4.68.

Get ENAV alerts:

About ENAV

(Get Free Report)

See Also

ENAV S.p.A. provides air traffic control and management, and other air navigation services in Italy, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Air Navigation Services, Maintenance Services, and AIM Software Solutions. The company also offers technical management and maintenance services for air traffic control equipment and systems, as well as for air infrastructure; and develops software solutions for the management of aeronautical information and air traffic, as well as provides related commercial and maintenance services.

Receive News & Ratings for ENAV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENAV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.