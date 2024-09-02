ENAV S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:EENNF) Short Interest Update

ENAV S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:EENNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 513,400 shares, a growth of 15.4% from the July 31st total of 444,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
ENAV Stock Performance
Shares of EENNF remained flat at $4.55 during midday trading on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.55. ENAV has a 1 year low of $4.55 and a 1 year high of $4.68.
About ENAV
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ENAV
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Autodesk Stock: Analysts’ Top AI Pick You Shouldn’t Overlook
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Hidden Opportunities in Li Auto’s Tough Quarter You Can’t Miss
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- Don’t Overlook Campbell Soup: Here’s What Could Drive Its Stock
Receive News & Ratings for ENAV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENAV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.