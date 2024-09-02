Embree Financial Group Trims Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Embree Financial Group decreased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Embree Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 326.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 5,036 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, TCG Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $736,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $314.67 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $311.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $296.44. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $218.10 and a 12 month high of $330.36. The firm has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

