Embree Financial Group Sells 17,127 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Embree Financial Group cut its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,127 shares during the quarter. Embree Financial Group’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $3,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHE. Clayton Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 37,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 23,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 2,876 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $456,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 17,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sollinda Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 71.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sollinda Capital Management LLC now owns 39,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 16,600 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $27.20 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $22.88 and a 12-month high of $27.78.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

