Embree Financial Group Purchases 87 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Embree Financial Group raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Embree Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA Trust National Association increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 2,585,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,585,000 after buying an additional 122,587 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,266,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,129,000 after buying an additional 91,132 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,168,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,567,000 after purchasing an additional 123,628 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,034,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,498,000 after purchasing an additional 17,193 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 714,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,431,000 after purchasing an additional 23,054 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWN opened at $167.73 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.72. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $124.97 and a one year high of $174.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

