Embree Financial Group Lowers Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Embree Financial Group trimmed its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,206 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Embree Financial Group’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Fox Hill Wealth Management grew its holdings in Salesforce by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management now owns 985 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,946 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,369 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Barn Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Salesforce from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut their target price on Salesforce from $355.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Salesforce from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $304.41.

Salesforce Stock Down 1.6 %

CRM opened at $252.90 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $271.00. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $193.68 and a 12 month high of $318.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.71, for a total transaction of $3,535,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,362,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,913,924,097.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.90, for a total value of $1,104,180.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 117,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,912,044.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.71, for a total transaction of $3,535,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,362,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,913,924,097.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 112,964 shares of company stock valued at $27,956,647. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

