Embree Financial Group Increases Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Embree Financial Group increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,852 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Embree Financial Group’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,776,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,320,751,000 after purchasing an additional 861,704 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,565,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,642,000 after buying an additional 25,641 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,314,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,190,000 after buying an additional 351,478 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,558,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,767,000 after acquiring an additional 14,425 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,195,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,746,000 after acquiring an additional 25,246 shares during the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.9 %
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $196.24 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $187.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.66. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $147.23 and a twelve month high of $196.36. The company has a market capitalization of $35.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
