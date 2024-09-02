Embree Financial Group Has $785,000 Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Embree Financial Group raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Embree Financial Group’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evexia Wealth LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. TKG Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 15,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Ndwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $546,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.7% in the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 27,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GLD stock opened at $231.29 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $168.30 and a one year high of $234.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $223.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.43.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

