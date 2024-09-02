Embree Financial Group Has $1.39 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY)

Embree Financial Group lowered its stake in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,758 shares during the quarter. Embree Financial Group owned approximately 1.02% of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PGHY. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $320,000. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 14,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 177,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,499,000 after buying an additional 12,218 shares during the last quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. raised its position in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 555,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,953,000 after acquiring an additional 21,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LifePro Asset Management lifted its stake in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 63,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 6,863 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $19.95 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.74 and its 200-day moving average is $19.69. Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.45 and a fifty-two week high of $20.07.

Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (PGHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of short-term USD-denominated, high-yield corporate bonds issues by US and foreign corporations. PGHY was launched on Jun 20, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.