Embree Financial Group Buys 87 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Embree Financial Group boosted its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,606 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Embree Financial Group’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $4,286,000. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s during the second quarter worth about $6,612,000. Vestor Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 74,427 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $22,068,000 after purchasing an additional 21,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,180,928 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $350,157,000 after purchasing an additional 15,863 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

MCD stock opened at $288.66 on Monday. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $243.53 and a one year high of $302.39. The company has a market capitalization of $207.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $265.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.76.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.10). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 178.68% and a net margin of 32.25%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MCD. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Loop Capital cut their target price on McDonald’s from $357.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.70, for a total transaction of $316,992.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,632,712.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.70, for a total value of $316,992.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,583 shares in the company, valued at $3,632,712.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total transaction of $371,893.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,285.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,793 shares of company stock worth $1,260,106 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

