Embree Financial Group Acquires Shares of 4,145 SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

Embree Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the fourth quarter worth $60,182,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 74.0% during the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 537,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,435,000 after purchasing an additional 228,654 shares during the last quarter. Napa Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the fourth quarter worth $18,996,000. Ndwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the fourth quarter worth $18,306,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 602,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,694,000 after purchasing an additional 173,517 shares during the last quarter.
SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
NYSEARCA:BILS opened at $99.51 on Monday. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a twelve month low of $98.89 and a twelve month high of $99.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.23.
About SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF
The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Autodesk Stock: Analysts’ Top AI Pick You Shouldn’t Overlook
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Hidden Opportunities in Li Auto’s Tough Quarter You Can’t Miss
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Don’t Overlook Campbell Soup: Here’s What Could Drive Its Stock
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.