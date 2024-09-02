ElringKlinger AG (OTCMKTS:ELLRY) Short Interest Update

ElringKlinger AG (OTCMKTS:ELLRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decline of 9.8% from the July 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 18.5 days.
ElringKlinger Price Performance
Shares of ELLRY stock remained flat at $2.34 during trading hours on Monday. ElringKlinger has a one year low of $2.34 and a one year high of $4.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.01.
About ElringKlinger
