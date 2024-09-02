ElringKlinger AG (OTCMKTS:ELLRY) Short Interest Update

ElringKlinger AG (OTCMKTS:ELLRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decline of 9.8% from the July 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 18.5 days.

ElringKlinger Price Performance

Shares of ELLRY stock remained flat at $2.34 during trading hours on Monday. ElringKlinger has a one year low of $2.34 and a one year high of $4.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.01.

Get ElringKlinger alerts:

About ElringKlinger

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and sells systems and components for the automotive industry in Germany, the Asia-Pacific, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, and Other. The Original Equipment segment is involved in the development, manufacture, and sale of products and assemblies, such as metal sealing systems and drive train components; thermoplastics for drivetrains, body, and underbody applications; hybrid technologies; thermal, acoustic, and aerodynamic shielding systems; cylinder-head and specialty gaskets; battery and fuel cell components and systems; electric drive units; and exhaust gas purification.

Receive News & Ratings for ElringKlinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ElringKlinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.