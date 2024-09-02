Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $880,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 17.3% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 5,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Summit Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Berry Wealth Group LP bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,075,000. Finally, International Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.8% during the second quarter. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 19,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total transaction of $1,535,133.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,524 shares in the company, valued at $5,419,476.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $80.75 on Monday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $53.71 and a 52-week high of $81.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.29 and a 200-day moving average of $71.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 16.12%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.48%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

Featured Articles

