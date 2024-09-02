Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IP. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 208.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in International Paper in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in International Paper by 1,094.7% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in International Paper in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in International Paper by 309.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Paper

In other International Paper news, SVP Clay R. Ellis sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.83, for a total value of $439,470.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,832 shares in the company, valued at $2,433,296.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other International Paper news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total value of $27,066.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,402 shares in the company, valued at $1,957,864.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Clay R. Ellis sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.83, for a total transaction of $439,470.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,433,296.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $573,822. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

International Paper Price Performance

IP opened at $48.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.82 and a beta of 1.06. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $31.76 and a fifty-two week high of $49.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 7.28%. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Paper will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 377.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on IP. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Argus raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of International Paper from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.70 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.21.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

