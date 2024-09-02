Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,157 Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 137,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,157 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund were worth $2,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:FFC opened at $15.83 on Monday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.90 and a twelve month high of $15.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.65.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Increases Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0897 per share. This is a positive change from Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.80%.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

