Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Invests $967,000 in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,594 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 6.1% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 65,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at $1,816,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 5.3% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 205,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,481,000 after acquiring an additional 10,336 shares during the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at $1,891,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 14.3% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

IBM opened at $202.13 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $186.57 and its 200-day moving average is $181.92. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $135.87 and a 1-year high of $202.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $186.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.71.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.27. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 40.59%. The business had revenue of $15.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.65%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.93.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

