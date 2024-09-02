Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Has $18.19 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises 5.1% of Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $18,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth $293,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 14.1% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 16,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,173,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,848,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. GenWealth Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.8% during the first quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 42,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,851,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 656,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,987,000 after buying an additional 11,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

QQQ opened at $476.27 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $342.35 and a twelve month high of $503.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $474.15 and a 200-day moving average of $455.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.7615 dividend. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

