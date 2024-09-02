Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,104 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 653 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF makes up about 1.5% of Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $5,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 563,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,869,000 after acquiring an additional 7,771 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 326,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,716,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 9,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fagan Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 23,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 7,425 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Price Performance

UCON stock opened at $24.98 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.56. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.45 and a fifty-two week high of $25.08.

About First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.