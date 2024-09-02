Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 25,500 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI)

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI – Free Report) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,500 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF worth $5,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. S. R. Schill & Associates boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 533,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,941,000 after acquiring an additional 36,261 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth $46,568,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 19.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 286,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,071,000 after acquiring an additional 47,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portland Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 948,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,721,000 after acquiring an additional 70,651 shares in the last quarter.

SPTI opened at $28.84 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.10. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $27.01 and a 1 year high of $29.13.

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (SPTI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 3-10 years. SPTI was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

