Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. Has $2.95 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Free Report) by 53.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,198 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $2,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Broadview Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Broadview Financial Management LLC now owns 13,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 21,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Renasant Bank boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 19,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 43,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,957,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

IXUS opened at $70.85 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.58 and a 200-day moving average of $67.85. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.04 and a fifty-two week high of $71.04. The company has a market capitalization of $38.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $1.0192 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

