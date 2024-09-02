ECO Animal Health Group plc (LON:EAH) Insider David Hallas Acquires 18,181 Shares

ECO Animal Health Group plc (LON:EAH – Get Free Report) insider David Hallas acquired 18,181 shares of ECO Animal Health Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 110 ($1.45) per share, with a total value of £19,999.10 ($26,373.60).

ECO Animal Health Group Stock Up 4.1 %

EAH stock opened at GBX 115 ($1.52) on Monday. ECO Animal Health Group plc has a one year low of GBX 82.67 ($1.09) and a one year high of GBX 135 ($1.78). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 112.60 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 107.57. The firm has a market cap of £77.90 million, a PE ratio of 5,525.00 and a beta of -0.05.

Get ECO Animal Health Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ECO Animal Health Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th.

About ECO Animal Health Group

(Get Free Report)

ECO Animal Health Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, registers, and markets pharmaceutical products for animals worldwide. The company provides Aivlosin, a macrolide antibiotic for the treatment of enteric and respiratory diseases in pigs and poultry. It also offers generic drugs, such as Ecomectin, Ecoheart, Ecotraz, and Ecomintic, which are endectocides and other antiparasitics for the treatment and prevention of parasites, such as worms, ticks, mange, and lices in cattle, sheep, pigs, horses, and dogs; and Chlortetracycline and Oxytetracycline for treatment of bacterial infections in pigs, poultry, and cattle.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ECO Animal Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECO Animal Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.