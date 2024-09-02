Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, a drop of 8.9% from the July 31st total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Stock Performance
Shares of EVM stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.54. 26,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,200. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $7.67 and a 52-week high of $9.79.
About Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Autodesk Stock: Analysts’ Top AI Pick You Shouldn’t Overlook
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Hidden Opportunities in Li Auto’s Tough Quarter You Can’t Miss
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Don’t Overlook Campbell Soup: Here’s What Could Drive Its Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.