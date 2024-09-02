Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) Short Interest Down 11.0% in August

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,520,000 shares, a decline of 11.0% from the July 31st total of 2,830,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 702,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 6.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Dorian LPG Stock Performance

LPG traded up $0.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.99. 510,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 804,093. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.58. Dorian LPG has a 1 year low of $24.87 and a 1 year high of $51.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.97.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $114.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.70 million. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 54.48% and a return on equity of 30.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Dorian LPG will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dorian LPG Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. Dorian LPG’s payout ratio is 13.16%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Dorian LPG from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. DNB Markets upgraded Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dorian LPG

In other Dorian LPG news, COO Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $90,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 82,823 shares in the company, valued at $2,991,566.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPG. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. purchased a new stake in Dorian LPG in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,065,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Dorian LPG by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 266,875 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,264,000 after purchasing an additional 50,200 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in Dorian LPG in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,424,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Dorian LPG by 844.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 224,958 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,653,000 after purchasing an additional 201,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Dorian LPG by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,133,837 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $82,067,000 after purchasing an additional 305,818 shares in the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

