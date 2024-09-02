Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV) Shares Bought by White Wing Wealth Management

White Wing Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Free Report) by 20.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,198 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,966 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF accounts for 1.5% of White Wing Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. White Wing Wealth Management owned about 0.31% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF worth $1,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Freedom Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,892,000. Family Investment Center Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 447.9% during the 2nd quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. now owns 385,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,606,000 after buying an additional 315,299 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 740,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,656,000 after buying an additional 290,976 shares during the period. Fischer Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,736,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 1,376.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 138,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after acquiring an additional 128,847 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

DFEV opened at $27.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $620.33 million, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.79. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 1-year low of $22.55 and a 1-year high of $28.49.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes exhibiting value characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEV was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.