Destra Network Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $625,612.70 (DSYNC)

Destra Network (DSYNC) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. Destra Network has a market capitalization of $158.26 million and $625,612.70 worth of Destra Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Destra Network token can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000288 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Destra Network has traded 16.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Destra Network

Destra Network launched on March 9th, 2024. Destra Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 938,673,423 tokens. Destra Network’s official website is www.destra.network. Destra Network’s official Twitter account is @destranetwork.

Buying and Selling Destra Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Destra Network (DSYNC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Destra Network has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 967,520,880.3396676 in circulation. The last known price of Destra Network is 0.16202682 USD and is down -7.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $645,345.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.destra.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Destra Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Destra Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Destra Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

